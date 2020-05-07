cv survivor

Recovered COVID-19 patient Larry Delf, a retired Tucson paramedic and St. Mary’s Hospital EMT, waves to family members, friends, nurses, doctors, hospital staff and Tucson Fire Department personnel as they celebrate Delf’s recovery at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital. After a month of hospitalization, Delf is being transferred to a long-term acute care facility.
