My father, Victor F. Arana, didn't use his GI Bill to go to school. As a member of Disabled American Veterans, he was able to give it to me. I studied at Pima Community College and at the University of Arizona.
I earned a dual certificate in education (K-8 regular and K-12 adaptive education). As a result of my father's service, I was given the opportunity to give back to the communities of Southern Arizona (Nogales, Sierra Vista and Tucson), as well as earning a decent living while enjoying a wonderful career.
Francis D. Arana