I was born on April 25, 1949, in Lafayette, Indiana. My father graduated from Purdue University in June of that year thanks to the GI Bill. It was a circumstance that shaped my entire life.
He had served in the Army Air Corps as a navigator with 30 missions over Germany. He was a farmer in southern Indiana when he was drafted in 1942. He and my mother had one small toddler at the time and my brother was on the way. My mom often told of how upset she was when six months after my dad was drafted the headline "married men now being drafted" was posted.
After his tour of duty he returned to the farm and the next year my second sister was born in 1946. At that point my dad decided to take advantage of the GI Bill and be the first in his family to attend college. He certainly would not have been able to afford it had it not been for the GI Bill. Even then, he had to work at night while he attended school during the day and the family made do with very small quarters for a family of five. We became a family of six when I was born in April and he accomplished his goal as he graduated in June.
I know I would not have had the same opportunities had my father not decided to go back to school. He was definitely my role model and I, too, was able to complete my college education and become a special education teacher right here in Tucson (receiving my M.ED from the U of A). The GI Bill touched many lives; my family was just one of them.
Jody Friend