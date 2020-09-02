Dale Adams Hughes and Artemisa Gomez

Thank God for our parents who heard the call to serve our country! Dale Adams Hughes was raised in an Indiana orphanage with his four brothers after his mom's death; his dad could not raise them alone. Artemisa Gomez was born in San Pedro, California and raised in Bisbee with her four siblings after her dad's death; her mom raised them alone. They met in Cairo, Egypt, in 1943. Mom had seen the world as a WAC recruiter in the states and travel to Italy visiting hospitalized troops, performing and censoring mail. Dad had colorful and dangerous national and international adventures before his arrival at Camp Huckstep ─ he researched, wrote, printed and self-published three books later in life. Mom left Egypt for the states in 1944; Dad followed her in 1945 to her family's new home, Tucson. Dad had to get Gomez family approval to ask Artie's hand in marriage. Our teacher/mother and our printer/father faced great obstacles to become part of The Greatest Generation long before we were born. Dad and Mom are buried side by side in niches of honor at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Marana.
