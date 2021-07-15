Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
While it is extremely rare, it's a statistical certainty that some of the nearly 540,000 people fully vaccinated in Pima County will get COVID-19, and that a tiny fraction of them could die from the disease.
Hard luck followed Emilio Bustamante since COVID-19 started. The stress and related health problems were hard on him, his wife says.
Hundreds of movies have been filmed in Tucson, Arizona throughout the years. The many films have starred actors such as Patrick Dempsey, Gene Wilder, Kevin Costner, Whoopi Goldberg and Drew Barrymore.
A large dust storm, also known as a haboob, rolled across parts of Tucson Saturday in an intense monsoon storm that was captured and shared on social media.
After a Monday deluge that saw rainfall of more than an inch in some areas, a flash-flood warning is in effect for Tucson and most of Southeastern Arizona through Wednesday evening.
University of Arizona scientists did not discover alien life on one of Saturn’s moons. But they didn’t exactly not discover it, either.
Jeremy Barrett died Saturday after weeks of fighting for his life.
Florida-based Farm Stores is looking to open up to 50 locations in Southern Arizona.
Ron Bell, 54, was convicted of misdemeanor charges that included fraud and attempted witness tampering, court records show.
The Star columnist explains why the Arizona Wildcats are better off with Chip Hale than Jay Johnson. Plus, a look at four golfers having summers to remember, Laura Ianello's national reputation and the UA adjusting to the NIL era.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.