Using Twitter, Arizona’s 1994 All-American point guard Damon Stoudamire posted his view as it relates to the departure of college players for pro basketball: “I don’t care what anybody says, you don’t leave college for (the G League Elite Camp). I was a 22-year-old rookie. My last pro game was at 35. College isn’t that bad. Everybody is not built for bus rides. Put your ego to the side and quit letting people tell you a lie.” Stoudamire stayed four years at Arizona, played in a Final Four, and was paid $101 million in his long NBA career.