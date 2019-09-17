The bulk of the dance concerts happen in the second half of the season, but we will not starve.
In fact, we are likely to feast when Farruquito brings his Gypsy flamenco here Nov. 13 courtesy of UA Presents. The New York Times calls him “one of today’s superlative dance artists.” The review went on to say “Either in the simplest or the most elaborate sequences, he has a range of pressures, mastery of line, miraculous coordination.” (Centennial Hall)
The University of Arizona School of Dance is among the best in the country, so performances by the students are must-sees for dance lovers. First up is “Jazz in AZ” Oct. 1 -3, a one-act that will include jazz, tap and contemporary dance. And the much anticipated annual “Premium Blend” performances showcase what is best in the school. This year, the Nov. 13-17 concert will include George Balanchine’s “The Four Temperments.” (Both at Stevie Eller Dance Theatre)