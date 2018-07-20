Oh, monsoons. Why did you have to leave us?
Hopefully, monsoons will make a comeback soon. But until then, expect hot weather. Lots of it.
An excessive heat warning is in place for Monday and Tuesday for most of Southeastern Arizona.
Temperatures could reach 115 degrees in Pima County, the National Weather Service reports. An excessive heat warning is in place when temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees for at least a two-hour span.
There’s a risk of heat-related illness for people working outside, doing activities outdoors and for those without access to air conditioning.
Infants, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions should take extra precautions when an excessive heat warning is in effect.