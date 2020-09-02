My uncle, Daniel Clanton Olney, was born at St. Mary's Hospital in 1924. He attended Tucson High School and, as a teenager, worked for the circulation department of the Arizona Daily Star. At the age of 19 he joined the paratroopers and was assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia. Uncle Dan was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry during D-Day. He also was awarded two Purple Hearts as the result of injuries sustained during combat. He held a Presidential Unit Citation and wore the Combat Infantryman's Badge. On Sept 2, 1945, Uncle Dan and company stormed the Eagles Nest Fortress looking for Hitler. Unbeknown to them, Hitler had fled to Berlin. After the war, he stayed in England for a while and attended Oxford University. He eventually settled in California, pursued and obtained his law degree from USC, married Norma Med Callaway, and raised his family of four children. He used to laugh when he told us why he decided, early on as a teenager, not to live in Tucson: He claimed that once, as he was leaving Tucson High after school with his group of friends, a gust of hot dusty wind messed up his shock of thick hair!
