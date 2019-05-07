I think back to my mom’s funeral. There were not many of us in a nondescript graveyard. But the right people were there.
My sister and brother were there. My wife and kids were there. One of my mom’s dear friends was there. And, one of my favorite pastors was there.
He gave a stirring talk without even knowing my mom. From nowhere — emotions from so deep surfaced. I cried and wailed.
Prior to that, I had kept my emotions intact, but — it finally hit me. My mom had left us. Emotions so raw had taken hold. I couldn’t suppress my feelings.
On the one hand, I knew people were probably shocked at my outward display of emotions. On the other, I couldn’t control the way I displayed my sadness. My pain was real and my loss was significant.
Fast forward 15 years, and I am listening to my first interdisciplinary team meeting at my hospice company. I had known about all the wonderful benefits of hospice before that. And, I was aware of the upward trends of people taking advantage of hospice.
When my mom passed, a relatively small percentage of people (and their families) received this wonderful benefit. Many years ago, my mom and our family missed out on hospice care and support. Her death came suddenly. We were unprepared.
Anyway, there I was, in our hospice team meeting, listening to updates about patients receiving our care. Families were going through what I went through, but with a full support team, and with time to process and prepare.
While hospice nurses and social workers and home health aides and bereavement/spiritual counselors go through this on a routine basis, this kind of close-knit team debriefing stirred me. The team talked about their love for the patient (many of whom have been under care for weeks), and how the families were dealing with this phase of the patient’s life.
As each hospice teammate reported, my thoughts flipped between envisioning the current patients and my mom. I was touched by the impact patients and families had on the team. I wished then that I had had a hospice team to help our family deal with the complex issues and emotions of the process of seeing a loved one dying.
The current team talked about how the husband was coping. How the daughter was feeling. How the mother was processing. It made me happy knowing that there are people who are so caring.
Too often, we focus on the negativity in the daily news. But, in this meeting, to hear this hospice team talk about the people and families they were caring for, it helped me calibrate for the good in the world. And it made me realize how much my mom and our family had needed a hospice team to help her and us.
The hospice benefit is funded by Medicare. Medicare is paid for by a tax obligation. It is a wonderful benefit. Take advantage of it.
Anyone can inquire about it. Usually a physician or health-care expert will recommend it, but individuals can inquire directly, too.
In 2017, only a little more than half of the Medicare decedents nationwide received the hospice benefit.
I wish my mom had it during her last months. It would have helped her and us, her family.