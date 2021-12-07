Daniela Siqueiros, Tucson Lifestyle
Daniela’s clear passion is her community and its members. She was born in Tucson and raised bi-culturally between Tucson and Mexico. In her current role as the Associate Director of Advertising and Marketing at Tucson Lifestyle Magazine, she has found many ways to incorporate and leverage her passion for Tucson into her daily work.
Daniela’s professional work has always carried a community focus. She has worked within the non-profit, government, and corporate arenas developing brand identities, managing social media, curating events and leading marketing and communications strategies. Her motivation for championing community efforts started at a young age and has led her to volunteer at numerous non-profits, has served on the Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance and Higher Ground boards, chaired the Communications Committee for Cradle to Career, supported by United Way of Southern Arizona and was selected as a Diversity and Leadership Development Fellow for the Association of Science and Technology Centers. Daniela currently serves as Board Chair for Ben’s Bells Project and is Vice President of El Rio Vecinos.