Coming out of high school in 1982, Villa had one of the toughest decisions any college-bound Arizona athlete must face. The UA or ASU? In the end, the 6-foot 5, 245-pound offensive lineman chose Arizona State and the rest was history.
Villa would go down as the most decorated Sun Devil lineman of all time, finishing his career as a consensus All-American, Outland Trophy finalist, Morris Trophy winner, unanimous All-Pac-10 first-team selection and 1987 Rose Bowl Champion among other colligate accomplishments.
Drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 1987 NFL draft, Villa went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL, and appeared in 157 games for the Phoenix Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers. However, in 2009, Villa pleaded guilty in court to three counts of rape and two counts of enticing a child and was sentenced to two years in prison and seven years of probation.