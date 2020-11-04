Dark skies provide prime viewing of Pegasus, Taurus and Perseus

The moon is out of the evening sky for the next several days giving us darker skies for planet and constellation observing.
At 7 p.m., twilight is over. Jupiter and Saturn shine in the southwest. Be sure to continue to follow them as they are growing closer together. By 8 p.m. Fomalhaut is nearly directly south and about 30 degrees above the horizon.
In the east, our winter evening constellations are beginning to show themselves. At 8 p.m., Taurus the Bull is along the eastern horizon with the Pleiades the Seven Sisters 10 degrees above the main part of Taurus. North of Taurus, and along the eastern horizon, is Auriga the Charioteer; and 20 degrees above Auriga is Perseus the Hero. Almost overhead is Pegasus the Winged Horse.
Of course, Pegasus looks nothing like a horse. It is a square of relatively bright stars. Inside the square are dimmer stars, the number of which you can see on a given night indicates how dark your sky is.
Pegasus also consists of two extensions of dimmer stars to the west from the two stars in its western end. Extending from its northeastern end is a string of three stars that make up Andromeda the Maiden. The northeastern star in the “square” of Pegasus is Alpheratz, which is in Andromeda, though I like to think of it as completing the square of Pegasus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!