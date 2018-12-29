Hashtags can be used to brand and promote your business. By using a hashtag that is unique to your business, such as your business name or tagline, you will extend your reach simply by getting your customers to use the hashtag when commenting on social media. For example, KitKat uses #HaveAB…
Hashtags can be used to brand and promote your business. By using a hashtag that is unique to your business, such as your business name or tagline, you will extend your reach simply by getting your customers to use the hashtag when commenting on social media. For example, KitKat uses #HaveAB…