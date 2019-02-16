Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke is likely to be an interested spectator at this month’s Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National, which will include baseball Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz. Heeke and Smoltz grew up as baseball competitors and teammates in Lansing, Michigan, and were teammates in the 1983 AAABA tournament in Pennsylvania. Heeke was the lead catcher and Smoltz was the star pitcher. “I certainly knew he was destined to be something special,” Heeke says now. “He was also a great basketball player.”