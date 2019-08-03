Arizona volleyball coach Dave Rubio flew to Bismarck, North Dakota, last week to conduct an official recruiting visit with 6-foot 5-inch elite volleyball/basketball prospect Lauren Ware, who visited Tucson a few days earlier. It’s a dead recruiting period for women’s basketball, which prevented UA coach Adia Barnes from joining Rubio. Unfortunately, three days later, Ware tore an ACL in her knee and requires surgery. How long will she be out? When Steve Kerr tore his ACL in July 1986 at the World Championships in Spain, he was ultimately cleared for total basketball practices in April 1987. Medical technology has improved greatly in the 32 years since. It’s likely Ware could return to the basketball season in February. She lists Arizona as one of five schools she will consider attending.