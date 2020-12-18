David Arellano is the Dean of Enrollment Management at Pima Community College. David was born and raised in Tucson and is a proud product of the Sunnyside Unified School District. As a first-generation, Latino college graduate he earned an Associate's degree from P C C, Bachelor's and Master's degrees from NAU and is currently a doctoral candidate at Baylor University. His doctoral research is focused on improving Latina/o/x and low-income student success. David has served students at PCC for over 14 years. His core mission is to serve students in their pursuit of educational and career goals while ensuring access, success, service excellence, engagement and diversity. As Dean, his role is to provide administrative oversight and leadership for PCC's enrollment and student services operations including creating innovative solutions to complex systemic issues. He continues to collaborate and lead to improve access and create sustainable change for student success at PCC.
