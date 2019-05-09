In its statutes, the state of Arizona holds public records access as important. In practice, the city of Tucson obviously doesn’t.
State law requires governmental jurisdictions of all levels to keep records “reasonably necessary or appropriate to maintain an accurate knowledge of their official activities.” It also mandates those records promptly be made available to the public when requested.
The city of Tucson has a track record of not performing well in doing that. In a 2015 public-records lawsuit, filed because of City Hall’s continual noncompliance with a request, it was determined the city was “pervasively indifferent concerning compliance with the obligations imposed by Arizona public records law.”
My own request was also stonewalled. In October 2017, the city’s Board of Adjustment granted a height variance for a play structure near my house. Having opposed this waiver, I wrote City Manager Michael Ortega asking if the structure’s height would be measured once it was finished to ensure it complied with the variance.
Ortega didn’t respond. He also didn’t reply to another letter I sent a few months later.
As a result, in February 2018 I wrote Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, with a copy to Ortega and Paul Durham, my City Council representative, asking that the mayor “encourage (Ortega) to answer communications he receives from city residents.”
Rothschild responded, stating in a February 26, 2018, letter: “I have hand-delivered your correspondence to Mr. Ortega, who assured me that he would reply back to you.”
Absolute silence followed. So I wrote the mayor again, informing him of Ortega’s nonresponse. After not hearing from either man, in July 2018 I submitted a public-records request for copies of any written records related to the case in the possession of the offices of the mayor, Durham, the city manager and Planning and Development Services.
The City Clerk’s Office quickly replied that, after a search, they did not find any emails concerning the case in the mayor’s or Durham’s accounts. That wasn’t surprising, since everything I did was on paper.
Durham’s office also responded, sending both copies of my correspondence along with a record of his office’s text messages concerning the case. They obviously took my public-records request seriously.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Rothschild, Ortega or Planning and Development Services. I didn’t hear anything from them for months. When I finally did late last year, a representative for Ortega said they had checked their records but didn’t find anything.
After contacting me, the city manager’s staff was extremely helpful in having the height of the structure measured. Fourteen months after I had mailed my first letter inquiring if this was going to be done, it finally was and the structure turned out to be 2 feet too high and has since been removed.
What about Rothschild? Why didn’t he reply to my public-records request?
Wondering what happened, I emailed Rothschild recently and Lisa Markkula, his communication’s director, replied and forwarded copies of my three letters and his one response.
“I apologize if this was apparently overlooked before,” she wrote.
It’s been four years since a court of law called the city of Tucson “pervasively indifferent” to requests for public records. Even though City Hall was strongly chastised in that case, nothing seems to have changed.
Hopefully, Tucson’s next mayor will take public-records requests more seriously since governmental transparency is vitally important.
Our democracy, in part, depends upon it.