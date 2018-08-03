Eldridge, a Blue Chip running back prospect, made his way onto the UA roster after gaining 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns on 195 carries with the Warriors as a senior in 1984. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound back made the Super 11 team and was a first team All-Metro selection, finishing his Pueblo career with 2,110 yards rushing. Eldridge had a productive Wildcat career as well, gaining 1,611 yards and 19 touchdowns through three seasons, including a 205-yard game against UCLA in 1989. The second-team All-Pac-10 selection ended his senior season on a sour note, getting suspended for steroid use and missing the Copper Bowl.