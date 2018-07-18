Name: David Garcia
Race: Arizona Governor
Party affiliation: Democrat
Statement:
I’m a husband, father, teacher, and veteran, not a politician. I’m a working-class kid from Mesa who enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17. I’m a 4th generation Arizonan running for governor to end the crisis in our schools, stamp out corruption, and make the economy work for all of Arizona. We’ll invest in education to create good jobs and to make the wealthiest and corporations pay their fair share.
Our economy is stacked against us and it’s time to stand up and say enough. Our schools rank forty-eighth in funding, and the middle class is getting crushed while Governor Ducey works for the special interests that hike utility rates and line their pockets while we pay the price. Our campaign doesn’t accept money from corporate PACs or lobbyists so I’ll only answer to Arizonans, fighting for our children to get a good education and our workers to get a living wage.
I have spent my career dedicated to improving Arizona public schools so that every child has a shot at a quality education. As a professor and Associate State Superintendent, I earned a reputation as an education leader who found common ground, created smart solutions, and built consensus. I’m not afraid to take on Doug Ducey, standing with the Red for Ed movement every step of the way, and winning the endorsement of the Arizona Education Association.
I stand for everything that Donald Trump opposes, such as a government that works for the people and not wealthy special interests and the chance for every child to have the best shot at opportunity and the American Dream. In the face of Donald Trump's extreme policies and rhetoric - which Doug Ducey enables - I’ll make Arizona stronger and move our state forward. I’d be honored to earn your support.