While John Bray was running rampant on offense, lineman David Moore was the anchor of the Caballeros' defense during their dominate run in the 1970s. Moore was a two-time All-State defender and the captain of the 1975 undefeated state championship team. Moore also played on the 1973 runner-up team and, according to the school, was selected for the Silhouette Award as the best defensive player in Arizona. After going to Western Community College, Moore later went on to play at the University of Arizona.