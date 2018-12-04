David O. Garcia, PhD., University of Arizona, Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health

Dr. Garcia is an Assistant Professor in the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona. He has extensive experience in the areas of physical activity, diet, and weight management. He has dedicated the early part of his career to enhance efforts to provide service to the Mexican-American community in Tucson.
He is the Director of “Nosotros Comprometidos a Su Salud - Committed to Your Health”, a program developed to foster community-engaged research collaborations, service, and education to advance health equity. This effort promotes regular access and participation in lifestyle interventions specifically tailored for the Mexican-American community.