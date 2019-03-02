UA athletic director Dave Heeke last week said the $16.5 million Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center "came in on time and on budget." It was close; work crews arrived before sunrise a day before Sunday’s dedication to complete landscaping and cement work. To help pay for the 75,000-square foot arena, the UA was sold signage recognition to donors. For example, there are signs that say "Dr. Michael Cunning and Holly Berryhill Goal-Line" and "David and Janet Lee 50-Yard Line." Heeke said no decision has been made on whether the Davis Center will be available to rent for community events. One thing I really like: the Pride of Arizona Marching Band will be allowed to practice inside periodically, hopefully on those impossibly hot and humid August days when they do their own two-a-day training camp sessions. …