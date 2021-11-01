Day 2 another try

Damaris, a 25-year-old woman from Guatemala, had heard about the dangers of crossing the desert from her relatives, but a family member was able to loan her the money to make the journey so she decided to take advantage of the opportunity.
"You have to overcome," she said at a migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora in late July. "You make the decision to risk your own life and you say 'for my family.'"
She bought a phone before she crossed the border in case she needed to call for help, but the cell phone signal wasn't dependable, she said.
The Border Patrol had picked up her group the day before, after they walked through the desert for more than a week. She didn't know where they crossed the border, saying "everything looks the same."
As she traveled to the United States, she met a 50-year-old woman from El Salvador who sobbed as she described her ordeal in the desert.
"We don't know who to trust," she said through tears.
Joel Mondragon, a 27-year-old man from the Mexican state of Jalisco, had been in Nogales for nearly two months. He and his family, including young daughters, did not plan to try to cross the border through the desert.
"I wouldn't risk it," he said.
"They told me about asylum here and I think it's better, more correct, to do things right," Mondragon said.
Damaris and Mondragon were among more than 100 migrants and asylum seekers seated at long tables inside the Kino Border Initiative shelter in Nogales, Sonora. Many of them erupted in loud applause as asylum seekers took turns with a microphone to call on President Biden to let them make their claims at the port of entry a few miles away.
Like thousands of others who try to make it to the United States, they are faced with a variety of choices, none without risk. They can wait for the Biden administration or Congress to change policies and allow them to ask for asylum. Families can travel to remote areas of the border and flag down Border Patrol agents and ask for asylum. They can give up on crossing the border and either stay in Nogales, Sonora or return to their communities. They can try to cross the border undetected through the perilous desert and mountains.
If they wait for a change in policy, they risk extortion, violence, and grinding desperation in towns on the Mexico side of the border. If they travel to remote areas and flag down agents, they may end up back in Nogales, Sonora after officials return them under Title 42, a pandemic-related public health order that allows officials to return migrants to Mexico within hours of encountering them.
If they give up on crossing, they may face relentless poverty or debts to smugglers they can't pay off without making dollars in the United States. Worse still, they may face mortal danger if they return to their communities, such as the mafia that threatened Mondragon's family, or another machete attack that left one woman with long, twisted scars along her left arm.
If they try to cross the border undetected, they put their lives on the line and risk joining more than 3,900 migrants who died in Southern Arizona over the past two decades, including recording-breaking death tolls in 2020 and 2021.
The choices migrants face in Mexico are mirrored on the U.S. side of the border by choices federal lawmakers, Border Patrol officials, and humanitarian aid volunteers face as they contend with thousands of deaths and the extraordinary difficulty of rescuing migrants in the vast, harsh wilderness of Southern Arizona.
They can throw up their hands and say migrants broke the law when they crossed the border, and therefore their deaths are their own fault. They can embrace the moral obligation to make the best effort possible to reduce preventable deaths, regardless of citizenship.
Federal officials can point to search-and-rescue duties technically being the responsibility of county officials, while county officials can say immigration is a federal issue and not their job.
The situation today along Arizona's border with Mexico is a mix of all those choices, many of which were made during decades of inaction from federal lawmakers responsible for setting the rules on border enforcement and immigration.
The desert in Southern Arizona is now dotted with blue water barrels, maintained by Tucson-based Humane Borders, and small caches of water jugs and food placed on migrant trails by volunteers with No More Deaths, also based in Tucson. No More Deaths also runs a camp for migrants in need of medical care near Arivaca, much to the aggravation of Border Patrol officials. Volunteers field desperate calls from families searching for loved ones lost in the desert, at times leading to search-and-rescue efforts.
The Border Patrol operates more than 30 rescue beacons in Southern Arizona that migrants can activate to signal they are in distress, along with a half-dozen satellite phones placed in the desert, akin to roadside assistance phones, and placards migrants can use as reference points when calling 911. The Tucson Sector's 3,600 agents now include 23 paramedics, 53 BORSTAR (Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue) agents, who are specially trained in search and rescue, and more than 230 agents trained as emergency medical technicians.
Despite those efforts, more migrants are dying now than ever before.
Opposing principles
The political issue of migrant deaths has become wrapped up in the debate over border enforcement without being "elevated to the discussion it needs to have," said U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat who has represented districts along Arizona’s border with Mexico since 2003.
"Politically, if you show any empathy, any response short of enforcement, then for some reason you fall into the category of those that don't want to do anything about the border, and you fall into the open-border discussion," Grijalva said. "So politicians have backed away from it."
Without clear guidance from Congress, the public policy response to migrant deaths remains caught between opposing arguments.
On one hand, the argument is that if migrants didn't cross the border illegally and evade Border Patrol agents, they wouldn't risk dying in the desert.
"No one wants anybody to die," Border Patrol Agent Jesus Vasavilbaso said in December as he sat next to a trail in the Baboquivari Mountains where a migrant from Mexico died last year.
"If we had 100% apprehensions, nobody would die," Vasavilbaso said.
"Strong border security and interior enforcement is the best way to stop loss of life," U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican from Pennsylvania, said during a debate on the House floor in December 2020, over a bill that would direct federal officials to count migrant deaths.
"In reality, to prevent future deaths at the border, we need to make it absolutely clear that no one should embark on this dangerous journey because illegal entry is simply not an option," Reschenthaler said.
On the other hand, the argument is that Border Patrol practices put migrants’ lives in danger by forcing them to cross deadly terrain as they look for a better life in the United States or flee poverty, corruption and violence.
In 2005, U.S. Rep. Jim Kolbe, a Republican who represented Southern Arizona from 1985-2007, described a "hard lesson" learned in Arizona after vastly increasing the number of Border Patrol agents and technology in previous years: "No matter how much we increase our enforcement, still the illegal migrants kept coming, at the same rate or faster than they had come in previous years."
"The border buildup did not stop the flow; it merely shifted it to more dangerous areas, where apprehensions are more difficult and death more likely," Kolbe said.
Over the last two decades, the Border Patrol "monopolized the emergency response to a crisis of their own creation," the Tucson-based aid group No More Deaths wrote in a February report.
"Only abolishing Border Patrol policies and practices that cause people to become lost, missing, and injured in wilderness terrain in the first place will stop death on the southern border," said the No More Deaths report.
Difficult rescues
The difficulty of rescuing migrants is apparent in dozens of incident reports from local law enforcement agencies, roughly 150 audio recordings of 911 calls, and decades of data from medical examiners in Pima and Yuma counties analyzed by the Arizona Daily Star.
In some instances, rescue efforts arrived too late.
On July 21, 2020, Border Patrol agents responded to a distress call from a migrant in the desert near Sells on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, a tribal police report says. They found the migrant in distress, who told them another man needed help to the south. Agents relayed the information to an Air National Guard helicopter pilot, who spotted Jose Alberto Antonio Guillermo, a migrant from Mexico, lying face down under a palo verde tree.
Border Patrol paramedics found Guillermo, but he was gasping for air. The agent poured ice water onto the man's face. Two more Border Patrol paramedics arrived. They performed CPR and injected him with epinephrine, but Guillermo died. He was 23 years old.
On Aug. 23, 2020, a man in Mexico called the Border Patrol and said a migrant may have died along the San Pedro River. When agents searched the area, they found Javier de Jesus Cortez, a migrant from Mexico. An agent tried to wake him by shaking his shoulder, but Cortez had died, an incident report from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says.
Three migrants had stayed nearby and told the agent that Cortez was feeling unwell before crossing the border. He collapsed about one half-mile north of the border. They tried to keep him hydrated, but eventually called 911. An autopsy showed he died from heat exposure. He was carrying a wallet with 50 pesos, two religious cards, a cell phone, and a rosary.
On Sept. 4, 2020, a man called the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department and said his wife was dying. By the time Border Patrol agents arrived, Hedilma Corona Yool, 28, had died.
Two days later, on Sept. 6, 2020, Border Patrol agents responded to a distress call from a migrant near Hickiwan on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, a tribal police report says. They arrived too late and Carlos Aguilar Arreola, a migrant from Michoacan, Mexico, had died. His traveling companion said they had been walking for six days and taking caffeine pills. Earlier that day, Aguilar took two pills and started feeling sick.
Attempts to find a migrant in distress at times get tangled up in jurisdictional confusion, incident reports from local law enforcement agencies show.
On May 6, 2021, two cousins crossed the border southwest of Tucson. One started to feel sick and the other called 911 when they were west of Marana, according to an incident report from the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Pima and Pinal counties, along with officers from the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department, tried to figure out who had jurisdiction.
A half hour went by and one cousin called 911 again to say the other had stopped breathing. A short time later, BORSTAR agents arrived and tried to treat the cousin, but he had died.
A lack of resources hampered many rescue efforts, leading to situations where a faster response could have saved lives, as was the case with Jeremias Soto Ambrocio, incident reports show.
Soto crossed the border with a group of migrants in May 2020, but grew ill and eventually became unconscious. The group left him on May 23 on the west side of the Baboquivari Mountains.
A family member of Soto called the Tucson-based humanitarian aid group No More Deaths, who then called the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department on May 24, says an incident report from the tribal police.
But the Tohono O'odham police did not have any resources available to search for Soto that day. On May 25, Soto's father said Soto was left by a water tank or well, but he didn't have precise information on Soto's location. Again, the police department did not have any resources available. The next day, those resources became available and police searched for Soto, but without success.
The search effort was given a boost after a man in Soto's group returned to where they had left Soto and brought him water. The man logged the GPS coordinates for Soto's location and passed them to Border Patrol agents when he was picked up hours later. A police officer went to the coordinates and found Soto's body about one mile from Arizona 86.
Calling for help
Inside the Border Patrol's main Tucson office on Swan Road, agents tracked distress calls from migrants on a 30-foot-wide screen on June 18.
While agents monitored desktop computers and fielded phone calls, the enormous screen on the wall showed a map of Southern Arizona with three red icons of telephones in the Baboquivari Mountains where migrants had called for help and icons for Border Patrol agents responding to the distress calls moving closer.
The calls sent to the Border Patrol in June included a man saying "we're here in the desert" in Spanish, prompting a 911 dispatcher to transfer the call to the Border Patrol and a man named Javier saying he was with someone who was in "grave" conditions, according to the handful of audio recordings from June the Pima County Sheriff's Department released to the Star.
As of the end of September, the sheriff's department had not provided most of the audio recordings of 911 calls from June the Star requested July 1.
“We’ve had so many 911 calls this year, more than ever,” as many as 30 to 40 calls daily in June, said Agent Ryan Riccucci, who has led the Tucson Sector's rescue efforts since April.
"Our primary mission is border security, but we are a link in the emergency management system," Riccucci said.
When agents get a distress call from a 911 dispatch center, "at that moment the border security mission stops and it becomes purely humanitarian," Riccucci said.
Many migrants now carry cell phones that allow them to call for help from the desert, as well as provide GPS coordinates to rescuers.
Guides often stay in Mexico and migrants follow directions put on maps in their cell phones, according to CBP officials in Arizona.
“I don’t think folks are getting lost as much as they used to because now, you know, there is a lot of connectivity, more than ever, with apps. You don’t even need guides anymore, you can follow pins on a map,” Riccucci said.
The Border Patrol now has an integrated system to relay information about migrants in distress between the Tucson headquarters and agents on the ground and in the air, which Riccucci said has allowed them to respond to twice as many distress calls.
Yet, at the medical examiner's office, many of the bags containing property recovered at the scene of a death include at least one cell phone.
The Star reviewed nearly 100 calls to 911 handled by the Pima County Sheriff's Department since September 2020. Nearly all the calls came from the area near the Baboquivari Mountains. The only calls from the Ajo area came from humanitarians, ranchers or wildlife officials reporting the discovery of human remains, rather than migrants calling for help.
Many calls reviewed by the Star were dropped repeatedly, even in areas where FCC records show cell phone coverage.
Not all distress calls go through the 911 system. Incident reports from local law enforcement, such as the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department, show calls from family members or aid groups sometimes are routed to the Border Patrol.
Inside the Border Patrol office on Swan Road, the enormous screen showed numerous icons in the Baboquivari Mountains and areas to the south and southeast of Tucson. But much of the desert west of Tucson showed no activity at all.
Riccucci said the area west of Ajo does not have cell coverage, "so people can't call for help out in that area."
Since the start of 2021, the remains of 48 migrants were found in those areas. Another 66 remains were found in those areas in 2020, the Star found by comparing data on migrant deaths with cell phone coverage maps from the Federal Communications Commission. The remains of 510 migrants were found in those areas since 2000.
Migrants at the shelter in Nogales, Sonora said guides told them not to turn on their phones because the Border Patrol would be able to track the signal; or that they bought a phone to be able to make calls, but the signal was unreliable.
No cell coverage
The message to migrants in distress from the Border Patrol, Mexican consulate, and Guatemalan consulate at the border safety event in Tucson was clear: Call 911. Don’t waste precious phone battery calling your family.
Many migrants carry cell phones when they cross the border, which ideally would give them a way to call for help and allow rescuers to locate them using cell phone towers. But as deaths have been discovered in more remote areas, many migrants have died in areas with little to no cellphone coverage.
Huge areas of the desert west of Tucson either do not have cell coverage of any kind or the coverage is spotty and unreliable, according to coverage maps from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission as of June 2020.
The largest coverage hole in 2021 is in and around the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, one of the deadliest areas for migrants in Southern Arizona.
The remains of 514 migrants were found in areas without cell coverage since 2000, the Star found by comparing FCC coverage maps with the GPS locations for remains provided by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.
Even more people likely died in areas without cell coverage, given that cell coverage expanded over the years and deaths in past years had a higher chance of being discovered in areas without coverage.
Longer routes
The journey across the border in Southern Arizona has grown longer and more dangerous over the last three decades, the Star's analysis of all migrant deaths on record in the state shows.
The remains of 289 migrants were found within a mile or two from towns and 1,350 died about a mile from a road or less. While these migrants quite possibly died very close to someone who could have helped, over the years deaths have been found farther and farther from such signs of civilization.
The trend is clear: Since 1990, the remains of migrants have been found in increasingly remote areas. Today, they are found much farther from roads, cities and towns than they were in the 1990s or 2000s, according to a Star analysis of medical examiner data and OpenStreetMap data, a public geographic database.
In 1990, when relatively few remains of migrants were found, the average distance they were found from the nearest road was less than one mile. By the late 1990s and 2000s, that distance ranged from two to four miles, spiking to seven miles one year. Since 2010, the average distance from the nearest road ranged from five to eight miles away.
The shift away from towns and cities was even more dramatic, growing from an average of about five miles in 1990 to roughly 29 miles in the late 1990s and between 26 and 46 miles in the 2000s. Since 2010, the average distance ranged from 37 to 55 miles away.
The Star analysis shows 43% of migrant deaths occurred in mountain ranges.
As deaths have been discovered farther from civilization, they have been found closer to the border. (Curt plans to add a quote from a border agent theorizing why)
In the early 1990s, migrant remains were found an average of around 60 miles from the border. By the early 2000s, the average number of miles from the border dropped to around 30. In the past few years, migrant remains have been discovered between an average of 20 to 27 miles from the border.
The increasing remoteness of migrant deaths the Star found in medical examiner data is in line with the conclusions of a 2020 study by University of Arizona researchers, the latest in a series of studies on migrant deaths in Southern Arizona over the past 15 years.
Border policies pushed migrants into ever more remote and dangerous areas, leading to more migrant deaths, despite an overall decline in Border Patrol apprehensions, the UA researchers found.
The UA researchers described three "funnel effects" in which border enforcement policies in the 1990s pushed migrants away from cities like San Diego and El Paso to smaller cities in Arizona like Nogales. From there, border enforcement policies in the early 2000s pushed migrants away from Nogales and other Arizona border cities into remote areas.
The border security buildup in Southern Arizona was part of a wide-ranging strategy the Border Patrol put in place in the 1990s known as “prevention through deterrence.” The idea was to block urban areas and leave dangerous terrain as the only place where migrants could cross the border, which would give agents more time to make arrests.
Federal officials acknowledged at the time that the strategy could place migrants in "mortal danger," as a 1994 planning document put it, but the thinking was that the danger would deter migrants from crossing the border. Instead, migrants continued to cross the border and thousands died in the wilderness of Southern Arizona.
Border Patrol officials continued with the prevention through deterrence strategy, while adding a layer of humanitarian efforts to their duties.
Difficult days
Nadia’s sister Esthela disappeared in 2006 while crossing the border in Arizona "searching for the American Dream," according to a video testimonial Nadia provided in 2018 to the Colibri Center for Human Rights, a nonprofit in Tucson that helps identify migrants' remains and their families to find closure.
“She wanted to give her son a better future. School, clothes, food, everything that was very difficult, and is still difficult, to get in Mexico,” Nadia said. “She was an ambitious woman. She didn’t want to settle for how things were. She wanted to fight for more."
"I don’t know exactly how far Esthela walked. They think it was three days and that those days were very difficult for her, that it was terribly hot and perhaps Esthela wasn’t in the best health to walk,” Nadia said.
“I imagine that Esthela had to have suffered from thirst," Nadia said as her voice choked up and she wiped tears from her eyes. "Sometimes, I think about that and it, that idea, thinking about that, that Esthela died thirsty, it tortures me, it hurts me.”
"Esthela had to have been aware that she wasn’t going to make it across the border or that she wasn’t going to survive," Nadia said. "How must my sister have felt in those moments?”
“I often tell my nephew Emiliano, I tell him, ‘Your mom gave her life for you, because she loved you.’ And I think, if my sister lost her life crossing the border it’s so that her son could be a successful man and could have a chance.”
“We didn’t come here to do bad things. We came because we want our kids to get ahead, for school, because there are more opportunities here to work,” Nadia said.
“And, I don’t know, I think that telling my sister’s story can help so that someone analyzes that, that perhaps there are laws that are too unjust and aren’t giving people a chance," Nadia said.