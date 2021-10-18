Day 2 if it becomes about walls and fencing

The journey across the border in Southern Arizona has grown longer and more dangerous over the last three decades, the Arizona Daily Star's analysis of all migrant deaths on record in the state shows.
The remains of 289 migrants were found within a mile or two from towns and 1,350 died about a mile from a road or less. While these migrants quite possibly died very close to someone who could have helped, over the years deaths have been found farther and farther from such signs of civilization.
The trend is clear: Since 1990, the remains of migrants have been found in increasingly remote areas. Today, they are found much farther from roads, cities and towns than they were in the 1990s or 2000s, according to a Star analysis of medical examiner data and OpenStreetMap data, a public geographic database.
In 1990, when relatively few remains of migrants were found, the average distance they were found from the nearest road was less than one mile. By the late 1990s and 2000s, that distance ranged from two to four miles, spiking to seven miles one year. Since 2010, the average distance from the nearest road ranged from five to eight miles away.
The shift away from towns and cities was even more dramatic, growing from an average of about five miles in 1990 to roughly 29 miles in the late 1990s and between 26 and 46 miles in the 2000s. Since 2010, the average distance ranged from 37 to 55 miles away.
The Star analysis shows 43% of migrant deaths occurred in mountain ranges.
As deaths have been discovered farther from civilization, they have been found closer to the border.
In the early 1990s, migrant remains were found an average of around 60 miles from the border. By the early 2000s, the average number of miles from the border dropped to around 30. In the past few years, migrant remains have been discovered between an average of 20 to 27 miles from the border.
The increasing remoteness of migrant deaths the Star found in medical examiner data is in line with the conclusions of a 2020 study by University of Arizona researchers, the latest in a series of studies on migrant deaths in Southern Arizona over the past 15 years.
Border policies pushed migrants into ever more remote and dangerous areas, leading to more migrant deaths, despite an overall decline in Border Patrol apprehensions, the UA researchers found.
The UA researchers described three "funnel effects" in which border enforcement policies in the 1990s pushed migrants away from cities like San Diego and El Paso to smaller cities in Arizona like Nogales. From there, border enforcement policies in the early 2000s pushed migrants away from Nogales and other Arizona border cities into remote areas.
The border security buildup in Southern Arizona was part of a wide-ranging strategy the Border Patrol put in place in the 1990s known as “prevention through deterrence.” The idea was to block urban areas and leave dangerous terrain as the only place where migrants could cross the border, which would give agents more time to make arrests.
Federal officials acknowledged at the time that the strategy could place migrants in "mortal danger," as a 1994 planning document put it, but the thinking was that the danger would deter migrants from crossing the border. Instead, migrants continued to cross the border and thousands died in the wilderness of Southern Arizona.
Border Patrol officials continued with the prevention through deterrence strategy, while adding a layer of humanitarian efforts to their duties.
The Tucson Sector's 3,600 agents now include 23 paramedics, 53 BORSTAR (Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue) agents, who are specially trained in search and rescue, and more than 230 agents trained as emergency medical technicians.
The Star found additional statistically significant evidence that border walls and pedestrian fencing built since the 1990s have funneled migrants into these more remote areas.
As the federal government builds more border walls in some cross-border corridors in Southern Arizona, more migrant deaths tend to be found in other corridors without walls, according to the Star's statistical model.
Specifically, deaths tend to increase in a corridor when the federal government builds walls and pedestrian fencing in other corridors.
The corridors without walls are away from urban centers, in more remote areas. Only three corridors remain unwalled in Arizona. None of them include urban centers along the international boundary.
The Star analyzed the number of deaths in all the corridors separated by mountains along Arizona's border with Mexico.
The federal government has walled or fenced off some of these corridors more than others.
As this happened, the number of miles without walls or pedestrian fencing decreased. But as Arizona's total number of unwalled miles of border fell, some remote corridors ended up having a higher percentage of the state's unwalled border.
The Star's model estimates that deaths increase by 4% in a corridor when that corridor's share of Arizona’s unwalled border increases by one percentage point.
For example, we can look at a remote corridor west of the Baboquivari Mountains in the Tohono O'odham Nation.
For example, we can look at a remote corridor west of the Baboquivari Mountains in the Tohono O'odham Nation.

If the presidential administration were to change in the future and build 3.5 miles of walls in a year in other corridors, this corridor's share of unwalled border would increase by one percentage point, leading our model to estimate a 4% rise in deaths from the previous year.