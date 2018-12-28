As mentioned at the top, kickoff is slated for 11:15 a.m. The forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 51 degrees with sunny skies and minimal wind — perfect football weather.
Nevada and Arkansas each played four afternoon games this season. The players are looking forward to the early kickoff.
“I hate sitting in the hotel all day waiting to play,” Gangi said. “We practice in the mornings too, so we’re kind of on that schedule anyways.”
The last two Arizona Bowls kicked off at 3:30 p.m. But day games at Arizona Stadium have been rare. Arizona has had just two afternoon home kickoffs over the past three seasons after having two apiece each of the previous five years.
An added bonus of the 11:15 a.m. kickoff: Fans can get home in time to catch the second half of the first national semifinal between Notre Dame and Clemson.