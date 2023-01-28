Days after setting Arizona's 60-meter hurdles school record, senior Bonds does it again

UA senior Talie Bonds broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles Friday — the previous mark didn’t last a full week — and her UA track and field teammates tallied a bevy of personal bests as athletes competed in Lubbock, Texas.

Just days after setting the UA mark at the Lumberjack Team Challenge in Flagstaff, Bonds’ time of 8.08 in the final placed her in second at the Texas Tech Open Friday. It was, however, good enough for another new top mark for the Arizona women’s program.

Jordan Geist posted a new personal best Friday in the men’s weight throw with a toss of 22.24 meters (72 feet, 11.75 inches).

Other personal bests set Friday: Razeen Khaldun (6.77 meters) in the men’s indoor long jump (6.77 meters); Ava David (17.71 meters) and Mackenna Orie (15.32 meters) in the women’s weight throw; Rylee Perkins (5.53 meters) in the women’s long jump; Malaya Abueg (3.58 meters) in the women’s pole vault. Presley Money (7.89 seconds) in the 60 meters; Athena Montgomery (1:35.86) in the women’s 600 meters; Lyricc Lopez (1:19.03), Logan Hasher (1:19.58) and Evan Simmons (1:21.21) in the men’s 600 meters.

Competition continued for the UA track and field teams in both Lubbock and at the Washington Indoor Invitational in Seattle through Saturday.

GOLF

McIlroy, Reed tied behind leaders in Dubai

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday.

Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.

Thorbjornsen, who is No. 2 in the world amateur rankings, shot an 8-under 64. He started on the 10th and birdied five of his first six holes before chipping for an eagle at the par-5 18th. He added a bogey and two more birdies.

“I enjoy playing professional golf a lot and I’m still an amateur,” the Stanford University junior said, “but just the golf courses that we play, the crowd out there, it’s what I’m dreaming of ever since I was five or six years old.”

NBA

Embiid scores 47 in 76ers 126-119 win over Nuggets

Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark.

James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half after being shut down by Denver’s defense in the first half.

Jokic had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which has lost three of its last four games. Jamal Murray chipped in 22 points and Michael Porter added 20.

Embiid has scored 40 or more points nine times this season and 35 times in his career.

NHL

Avs beat Blues 4-2 behind Newhook’s birthday goal

Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday in Denver for their seventh win in eight games.

Evan Rodrigues, J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto also scored for Colorado, and Logan O’Connor had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

The Avalanche had won six in a row before Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to lowly Anaheim. But the reigning Stanley Cup champions bounced back nicely in their final game before their bye week and the NHL All-Star break.

The banged-up Avalanche could get some key players back after they return. Defensemen Josh Manson and Bowen Byram have been sidelined with lower-body injuries, but they have started skating in non-contact jerseys.

Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis in its fourth consecutive loss. Jordan Binnington made 27 saves.