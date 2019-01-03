Fans provided former Arizona superstar Deandre Ayton a standing ovation when the Phoenix Suns rookie was shown on the McKale Center video board. Ayton made the trip down from the Valley of the Sun in his navy blue UA letterman’s jacket and red Puma shoes, and was inducted into the McKale Center Ring of Honor at halftime.
As a UA freshman in the 2017-18 season, Ayton averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Ayton became the first player in conference history to win Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player. He won the Karl Malone Award for college basketball’s best power forward, and became the first Wildcat in program history to be selected first overall in the NBA Draft.
Ayton joined former UA guard Jerryd Bayless as the newest additions to the Ring of Honor. Bayless was honored during the Red-Blue Game in October after playing 10 seasons in the NBA.
Through 39 games with the Suns, Ayton is averaging 17 points and 10.9 rebounds.