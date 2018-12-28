A: Nevada defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel, who was paid as much as $500,000 a year in his four seasons as Arizona’s defensive coordinator (2012-15) is the top-paid Wolf Pack assistant coach, $238,703. That’s not even half of what an average Pac-12 DC is paid.
Arkansas State’s most well-paid assistant is defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen, at $220,000.
Without the split of media rights mega-money from their conferences, the Red Wolves and Wolf Pack depend more on gate receipts than Power 5 schools. And this year it wasn’t good for either.
Nevada averaged a mere 17,181 at Mackay Stadium, where capacity is 27,000. ASU averaged just 19,834 at Centennial Bank Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 30.382.
To help pay the bills, Arkansas State played at mighty Alabama this year, which drew 100,495 fans. Over the next three years, ASU has agreed to play “money games” at Michigan, Georgia and Washington.
Nevada has scheduled games at Oregon and Penn State.