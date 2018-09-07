A: According to sportstvratings.com, the Arizona-BYU game was watched by 1.28 million people on ESPN. That paled in comparison to the Auburn-Washington game, which drew 5.25 viewers.
Here’s a big difference between ESPN and FoxSports 1, the Pac-12’s other media rights big shot. The Arizona State-UTSA game, which started a half hour before the UA-BYU kickoff, drew just 234,000 viewers.
ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins was terrific, but I’m guessing he didn’t gain any support from the few Heisman voters who tuned in.