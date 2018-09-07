A: After Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone got carved up by every coaching wannabe in Tucson, the most unexpected man defended Khalil Tate’s underwhelming rushing totals — 8 carries, 14 yards — in a calamitous loss to BYU.
BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb said that blaming Arizona’s scheme was "absurd." Lamb told Utah reporters that those who criticized Arizona’s game plan "need to go back and watch the video. They ran more than 40 plays where Tate was designed to keep the ball."
In effect, Lamb said that it was Tate who erred, not Arizona’s game plan.