A: When Dennis Bene was hired, he modestly told the Star "our goal is to attract the best student-athletes from around Tucson, but the reality is that kids aren’t coming here to play football. They are here for other sports."
He wasn’t wrong.
In this century, Salpointe has won 26 state championships and reached state title games 61 times. Remarkably, the Lancers have done so in 16 sports: golf, tennis, soccer, girls and boys basketball, volleyball, baseball, you name it.
By comparison, Friday’s state championship opponent, Scottsdale Saguaro, has played in 18 state championship games this century in a mere six sports.
This is the golden age of Salpointe sports, an unprecedented run of broad-based success in boys and girls sports by a single school in Tucson history.