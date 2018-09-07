A: Even the mighty Pac-12 signed just four five-star players the Class of 2016. The best of the group has proved to be ASU receiver N’Keal Harry, a full-blown star and possible first-round NFL draft pick next spring. The other three were busts, proving how fleeting recruiting rankings can be.
USC cornerback Jack Jones started 13 games but was later arrested and then flunked out of school. Cal receiver Demetris Robertson caught 50 passes for the Bears but transferred to Georgia when the Bears fired coach Sonny Dykes. UCLA linebacker Mique Juarez has played briefly on special teams with zero starts in two-plus seasons with the Bruins.