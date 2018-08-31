A: Both schools hired women to full-time positions in the football department this summer. There are only a handful of them working at the top level in FBS football programs.
Arizona employs Christina DeRuyter as its on-campus football recruiting coordinator. She spent last year working at Texas A&M’s 12th Man Productions operation, and before that as an intern for the NFL Players Association. Football blood? Her father, Tim DeRuyter, is Cal’s defensive coordinator.
BYU hired former Utah Valley University soccer standout Tasha Bell to be its Player Development and On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator for football.
Bell told the Salt Lake Deseret News: "My work with the players could be anything in which they need help, advice or information. It could be dealing with family issues, physical problems, academic concerns, mental health struggles or even honor code questions."