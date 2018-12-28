A: That’s bowl language for filling up the seats with people from Reno and Jonesboro, Arkansas. It’s likely that neither school will bring more than 2,500 fans to Tucson.
Tucson hit the bowl jackpot twice in its 14 years as a bowl host: it drew almost 40,000 last year as Southwestern neighbor New Mexico State played in its first game since 1960.
But the 1993 Copper Bowl stands alone; it drew 49,075 when Kansas State, which had been to just one bowl game in 81 years, delivered about 25,000 fans for a 52-17 victory over Wyoming.
Even at that, the ’93 game had several inherent negatives: it kicked off at 6 p.m. on a night temperatures were in the low 40s, and it was played on a Wednesday.
The Arizona Bowl has contractual rights to specify the starting time with the CBS Sports Network, thus it chose the early start.
Nevada has a history of sometimes traveling well. When the Wolf Pack played Boston College in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl at AT&T Park in San Francisco — Nevada’s QB was Colin Kaepernick — it sold 15,500 tickets via the athletic department. Total attendance was 41,063.
Many of the positive variables fell into place for Nevada: it is only 220 miles from Reno to San Francisco, the Wolf Pack was ranked No. 13 and finished 13-1. One negative: there were so many fans that the vendors at AT&T Park ran out of beer late in the third quarter.
When Farhang visited Reno two weeks ago, attending a Nevada-South Dakota State basketball game, he was reminded of the San Francisco beer fiasco.
“I promise, we will not run out of beer in Tucson,” he told the crowd.
Last year the Arizona Bowl reached almost $200,000 in beer sales.
Who wins?
The Red Wolves also beat UNLV this season, a dreadful squad that stunned Nevada to close the regular season.
I’ll take the Wolf Pack anyway, 37-32. Bottoms up.