A: Not a chance. It’s 50-50 they’ve never heard of Bo Schembechler. But UA coach Kevin Sumlin knows; he was a sophomore starting linebacker at Purdue in ’84, a Boilermaker team that was probably better than BYU’s national champs.
Put it this way: BYU beat 6-6 Michigan in the Holiday Bowl to win the title. It was the worst of Schembechler’s 21 UM teams; no other Bo team finished below 8-4. Purdue went 7-5, beating No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Notre Dame and, of course, unranked Michigan.
It wasn’t BYU’s fault it dodged No. 2 Oklahoma or No. 4 Washington; both chose to play in the Orange Bowl — greater TV exposure and more money — and ignore BYU. Washington, which finished 11-1 and spent four weeks ranked No. 1, had won at Michigan three months earlier. But the final AP poll was decisive: BYU received 38 first-place votes, Washington 16.