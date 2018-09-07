A: if you talk to those who have closely followed Arizona football you know that Sharkey Price, Arizona’s highly-respected defensive coach,1964-77, got his foot in the coaching door at Houston in the 1950s.
Price was so good that he coached Mesa High to a 12-0 state championship in 1963, and then began an impressive run under four Arizona head coaches: Jim LaRue, Darrell Mudra, Bob Weber and Jim Young.
That would never happen anymore. When a new head coach is fired, the assistants mostly scatter. Scott Boone, the UA's linebackers coach last year, is now an analyst at Wake Forest. Dusty Rutledge, who coached/worked for RichRod at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, is now coaching Parkway High School in small-town Ohio.
Others from Arizona’s 2017 coaching staff have scattered to Illinois, New Mexico, Oregon State, Air Force, Minnesota and even Marana High School.
The new UA coaching staff has a chance at Houston to blot out most of the hurt of blowing a very winnable game to BYU. The pressure has multiplied but Houston will show no mercy. Expect the Wildcats to get the Cougars’ best shot.
I have faith in Tate. Arizona 33, Houston 31.