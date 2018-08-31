A: With the completion of Arizona’s Indoor Sports Center and the Zona Zoo project at Arizona Stadium, the Wildcats will have spent about $125 million on football projects the last five years. BYU spent $49 million in 2003 to build an indoor facility, among other things, which were then state-of-the-game. Now? Let’s just say the Cougars’ football plant would rank 13th in the Pac-12.
But BYU is in the final stages of building a five-story, 200,000-square foot, $80 million Technology and Engineering building. Different priorities.