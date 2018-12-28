A: On July 25, 1986, Norvell, a safety from Iowa, and Skip Peete, a receiver from Sahuaro High School and the UA, were teammates with the Denver Broncos. They both were released the next day.
It might’ve seemed like the end of the line to a pair of 23-year-old football players, but it was the beginning of a nomadic journey for both — one that includes 20 coaching stops.
Peete coached at Pitt, Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA and with the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and now the Los Angeles Rams.
Norvell coached at Iowa, Northern Iowa, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona State and with the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders.
Norvell has crossed tracks with so many football people that he played at Iowa with ex-Arizona head coach Mike Stoops and succeeded current Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin as Oklahoma’s co-offensive coordinator.
Are they friends?
He calls Sumlin “Summie.”