A: Before Bijan there were Cleo, Jerry and Paul Robinson, athletes for multiple football state championship teams in the 1960s at Marana High School. Ransom's maternal grandfather, Javier Blanco, was surely one of Southern Arizona’s leading athletes of the 1970s. He was a first-team all-division quarterback at Sahuarita High School in 1974, making the state All-Star game, passing for a school-record 1,113 yards and making a school-record 199 tackles, with five interceptions and two blocked punts. He was also the all-city baseball catcher in 1974.