A: Sumlin’s first college coaching job was as a graduate assistant at WSU, in 1989 and 1990, under Mike Price.
He coached against Arizona on Oct. 21, 1989, at Martin Stadium in a rainstorm. No. 22 Arizona beat the No. 15 Cougars, 23-21, on a late field goal by Doug Pfaff.
Now, Pfaff’s son, Blake Pfaff, is a freshman reserve defensive back at Arizona.
What else has changed? On the day Sumlin coached against Arizona, there was no live TV of the game. It started at a more welcoming time, 2 p.m., than Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. Tucson time kickoff.
TV didn’t control college football in 1989. On the day of the game, the only Pac-10 game to be televised was UCLA-Oregon State, and only six college football games, total, were televised in Tucson. Now you have an option of more than six games at 10 a.m., and in excess of 30 for the day.
There’s a price to pay for progress.
Now, with Arizona and WSU both expecting to be paid close to $30 million in media rights money for the year, the start times have been sold to the TV people. If it’s freezing in Pullman, so what? If it’s too late to watch until conclusion in Tucson, so what?
That TV money helps Arizona and WSU pay down tens of millions of dollars of accumulated athletic department debt.
Besides, there’s potentially a Rose Bowl berth at stake. That should spread warmth and keep fans of the winning team alert for weeks.
Washington State 34, Arizona 26.