A: You’ll never get a fully accurate answer to that question, but the Bijan Robinson-Lathan Ransom tandem belongs in select company.
As far back as 1952, Tucson High’s undefeated state champs sent quarterback Pat Flood to Notre Dame, running back Joel Favara to Oklahoma State and lineman Guy Barrickman to Missouri.
Two decades later, the 1970 and 1971 THS champs sent All-World lineman Mike Dawson and multi-position athletes Allistaire Heartfield and Derral Davis to Arizona, defensive end Marvin Lewis to USC, linebacker Jinx Johnson to Pitt and fullback Mark Simon to Wisconsin.
In 1989, Sahuaro produced the nation’s No. 1 offensive line prospect, Mike Ciasca and the future Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s No. 1 kicker, Steve McLaughlin.
And that’s just the beginning of an impressive and lengthy list.