A: BYU has twice been the debut-game opponent for an Arizona coach, winning 18-14 over Jim LaRue’s first team in 1959, and tying Ed Doherty’s first UA team, 14-14, in 1957.
But things have thoroughly changed. Since losing their conference affiliation, the Cougars are now more of a mid-major than the powerhouse built by LaVell Edwards from 1972-2000. Generational quarterbacks Jim McMahon, Ty Detmer and Steve Young are in their 50s.
If there’s anyone who should feel bad, it’s those who buy tickets to BYU home games. This year’s schedule: McNeese State, Northern Illinois, Utah State, Hawaii, New Mexico State and Cal. Yeesh.
The most successful sport at BYU this century has been men’s volleyball. The Cougars reached the national championship game seven times in that period.
This is neither the time nor place for Arizona and KaThrill Tate to survive a slugfest with a volleyball school.
Arizona 34, BYU 13.