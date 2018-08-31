A: The first of note was Ty Mattingly of Santa Rita High School, an all-city lineman, 1979-80, who served an LDS mission to West Virginia and then played — as a backup lineman — for the Cougars’ 1984 national championship team. He is now a venture capitalist in Salt Lake City.
The most accomplished Cougar from Tucson is receiver Eric Drage, also of Santa Rita, who caught 162 passes for 3,065 yards at BYU from 1990-93, leaving school as its career receiving yards leader. Drage, who works for an IT business in Salt Lake City, has coached high school football near Provo and even sought a position on BYU’s coaching staff recently.
Now comes Sabino grad Matt Bushman, who turned down an Arizona scholarship offer to play tight end for the Cougars. He is an NFL prospect at 6 feet 5 inches, 240 pounds who caught 49 passes in 2017. He spent two years on an LDS mission to Chile.