A: True freshman offensive tackle Donovan Laie has started all 10 Arizona games. That’s unprecedented in school history.
According to my research, Laie is the first true freshman offensive lineman at Arizona to start every game in his first year out of high school. Mickey Baucus started 53 consecutive games at tackle for Arizona from 2012-15, but he had the advantage of a redshirt season in 2011.
The best-ever center in modern Arizona football is Joe Tofflemire, a three-time all-conference center, 1985-88. But Tofflemire redshirted in 1984.
Few saw this coming; Laie, a 3-star recruit from Oceanside, California, chose Arizona over Colorado, San Diego State and Utah State at this time a year ago.