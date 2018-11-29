A: The Lancers played their first-ever varsity football game on Sept. 19, 1952. They were coached by Larry Baroldy, a former NAU basketball standout and World War II veteran who grew up in a mining family near Globe.
Baroldy, who died in February at age 91, was one of 10 Salpointe head football coaches — including future Idaho head coach Jerry Davitch — who couldn’t reach a state championship game. Finally, in 1981, ex-Arizona and ASU head coach Ed Doherty coached the Lancers to the state title game.
His backup quarterback that night? Dennis Bene.
Salpointe has the pedigree and the expertise to stun the mighty Saguaro Sabercats, so don’t be shocked it if happens.
The last time a Tucson football team played in such a high-profile David v. Goliath state final, Vern Friedli’s 13-0, out-numbered, out-sized, 1997 Amphitheater Panthers played 13-0 five-time state champion Mesa Mountain View to the wire. Amphi lost a 28-24 heartbreaker when a referee messed up a fumble call in the final two minutes.
This time, the karma goes Salpointe’s way.