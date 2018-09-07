A: First, Oliver grew up in Houston. Second, the Cougars hired his high school line coach, A. J. Blum, to be their defensive line coach. It’s not like Oliver was a sleeper. Oklahoma offered him a scholarship when he was 14.
The odds of a five-star recruit like Oliver playing at a place like Houston is 357 to 1. I examined the year-by-year Rivals.com recruiting rankings all the way back to 2008. Over that period, Oliver was the only five-star prospect of 357 not to sign with an SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or ACC schools.
Before Oliver, the last five-star player not to sign with a Power 5 conference was Southern Mississippi receiver DeAndre Brown in 2008. Brown was good in college; he caught 134 passes in three seasons at Southern Miss before declaring for the NFL draft. He was not selected, and has never played a snap in an NFL regular season game.