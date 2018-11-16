A: Since he was 26, WSU coach Mike Leach studied from the Book of Mumme — long-time offensive guru Hal Mumme, creator of the “Air Raid” offense — at Valdosta State, Iowa Wesleyan and Kentucky. They are close in mind, body and spirit.
When WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide last January, Leach phoned Mumme, then the offensive coordinator at small-school Jackson State of Mississippi.
He asked if Mumme knew of any quarterback who might be available.
This became the most serendipitous conversation in college football, 2018. Minshew had been studying/connecting with Mumme since Gardner was 12. Minshew considered Mumme a mentor, a second-father, a genius and more. Unbelievably, Minshew was living 30 miles away from Jackson State in his hometown of Brandon, Mississippi.
“Well, there’s this kid just down the street,” Mumme reportedly said.
Leach told reporters that he phoned Minshew and said “How’d you like to come to Washington State and lead the country in passing yards?”
Here’s the statistic those dorm-brother QBs at the Manning Passing Camp couldn’t have imagined in 2018: Minshew has accounted for 3,938 yards at WSU; Tate has 2,107 yards at Arizona. Mind-boggling.