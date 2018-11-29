A: Salpointe Catholic linebackers coach Rocco Bene, a graduate of Gonzaga Law School, steered his construction-size pickup into the Salpointe parking lot at 6 p.m. Tuesday, a few minutes before practice began.
Bene didn’t have time to change into coaching gear after his day job as vice president of Southern Arizona Paving and Construction, so he wore his yellow hazard-warning jacket and yellow keep-your-ears-warm hazard-alert stocking cap over his head.
Bene coached his first game at Salpointe Catholic on August 31, 2001. No high school coach in Tucson gets rich, but Bene gets to practice on time and has been a vital part of a remarkable 18-year run of success.