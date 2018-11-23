Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry (1) fends off Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A: On paper, he’s the highest-rated recruit in ASU history, a 5-star signee from Chandler High School who visited Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M two weeks before he agreed to become a Sun Devil receiver.

Harry ranks favorably with ASU’s Hall of Fame defensive back Michael Haynes, who, it could be argued, would’ve been a five-star recruit had such recruiting rankings been created in the 1970s.

Haynes was a 25 ½-foot long jumper who was signed by ASU’s Frank Kush in 1971 out of Marshall High School in Los Angeles. He became a consensus All-American and nine-time NFL Pro Bowler. He got away from USC and UCLA because Marshall High went 0-7-1 when he was a senior. Few recruiters paid much attention to Haynes.

Kush initially planned to play Haynes both ways. “As a receiver, he’s so good that he’d be worth at least two touchdowns a game,’’ Kush said in 1972. That’s an apt description of N’Keal Harry today.