A: On paper, he’s the highest-rated recruit in ASU history, a 5-star signee from Chandler High School who visited Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M two weeks before he agreed to become a Sun Devil receiver.
Harry ranks favorably with ASU’s Hall of Fame defensive back Michael Haynes, who, it could be argued, would’ve been a five-star recruit had such recruiting rankings been created in the 1970s.
Haynes was a 25 ½-foot long jumper who was signed by ASU’s Frank Kush in 1971 out of Marshall High School in Los Angeles. He became a consensus All-American and nine-time NFL Pro Bowler. He got away from USC and UCLA because Marshall High went 0-7-1 when he was a senior. Few recruiters paid much attention to Haynes.
Kush initially planned to play Haynes both ways. “As a receiver, he’s so good that he’d be worth at least two touchdowns a game,’’ Kush said in 1972. That’s an apt description of N’Keal Harry today.